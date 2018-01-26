LeBron James Creates His Own Monstars All-Star Game Line-Up, Twitter Sends Team Steph Their Condolences Early

When the NBA decided to switch things up for their annual showcase of supreme NBA talent, the All-Star Game by allowing team captains determined by fan votes to craft teams they probably didn’t envision it being so lopsided. The first-ever NBA All-Star Draft has come and gone and according to the eye test and Twitter, Team LeBron is the Monstars and Team Steph is the Toon Squad minus Michael Jordan.

They really should have televised this event cause this just doesn’t make sense.

Folks are still scratching their heads trying to figure out exactly how Steph Curry allowed LeBron to construct such a team. Bron’s super team is comprised of his former sidekick Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis as starters and his bench features Bradley Beal, LaMarcus Aldridge, Russell Westbrook, Victor Oladipo, John Wall, Kristaps Porzingis and his current Cavs teammate/scapegoat Kevin Love.

How in the hell did this happen? To rub salt in the wound LeTroll James even tweeted that process should have been televised to the masses.

Now to be clear here Team Steph isn’t comprised of scrubs either a line-up with James Harden, Joel Embid, DeMar DeRozan and Giannis Antetokounmpo as staters and Damian Lillard, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Kyle Lowry, Klay Thompson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Al Horford rounding out the bench is formidable.

BUT again the eye test says otherwise and Twitter paid their respects to Team Steph early.

Team Steph vs Team LeBron pic.twitter.com/2LMmET5qpv — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 26, 2018

If I was positive that the players were actually going to try, I'd take out on a second mortgage to wager on #TeamLebron — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) January 26, 2018

Team Steph: Advanced Stats Twitter Team LeBron: Eye Test Twitter — Nekias Duncan (@NekiasNBA) January 26, 2018

Why are people surprised LeBron drafted a better team than Steph… Bron been a GM for years. #TeamLebron #TeamStephen — @LWOS LA Lakers (@LWOS_LALakers) January 26, 2018

Who can blame these folks for feeling it might be a wrap for Team Steph before tip-off of the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. BUT like Kevin Garnett screamed after winning an NBA championship, ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE. We just hope we get a competitive game for the most part cause they tend to be laughers. For more hilarious fallout from the All-Star Draft hit the gallery below.

