Home > News

WATCH: Kendrick Lamar Opens The Grammys With Dave Chappelle, U2

Kendrick Lamar is steady snatching Grammys.

Written By Robert Longfellow

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

Are you somehow missing the Grammy’s? We got you covered—watch Kendrick Lamar‘s opening and politically charged performance right here. 

Kendrick started with “XXX” before transitioning into “DNA” and “King’s Dead” (Jay Rock) off the Black Panther soundtrack.

Did we mention that U2 and the Edge took part in the medley while Dave Chappelle also contributed interludes?

Also, K. Dot picked up a Grammy, with Rihanna, for Best Rap / Sung Performance.

Photo: Getty

Kendrick Lamar

comments – Add Yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE