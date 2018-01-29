WATCH: Kendrick Lamar Opens The Grammys With Dave Chappelle, U2

Are you somehow missing the Grammy’s? We got you covered—watch Kendrick Lamar‘s opening and politically charged performance right here.
Kendrick started with “XXX” before transitioning into “DNA” and “King’s Dead” (Jay Rock) off the Black Panther soundtrack.
Did we mention that U2 and the Edge took part in the medley while Dave Chappelle also contributed interludes?
Also, K. Dot picked up a Grammy, with Rihanna, for Best Rap / Sung Performance.
Photo: Getty
