WATCH: Kendrick Lamar Opens The Grammys With Dave Chappelle, U2

Are you somehow missing the Grammy’s? We got you covered—watch Kendrick Lamar‘s opening and politically charged performance right here.

Kendrick had a stage full of BLACK MEN showing out on the #Grammys stage. DAMN 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/JUCfJy8Kfy — B E A N Z (@PhotosByBeanz) January 29, 2018

Kendrick started with “XXX” before transitioning into “DNA” and “King’s Dead” (Jay Rock) off the Black Panther soundtrack.

Did we mention that U2 and the Edge took part in the medley while Dave Chappelle also contributed interludes?

Also, K. Dot picked up a Grammy, with Rihanna, for Best Rap / Sung Performance.

Kendrick Lamar's full performance at the 2018 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/VG5K88hPQ0 — DUCKWORTH TDE (@DuckworthTDE) January 29, 2018

—

Photo: Getty