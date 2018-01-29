Netflix Announces Rapture Documentary Featuring Nas, 2 Chainz & More

Netflix continues its stellar slate of original programming and series with the announcement of a new series that will focus on the lives of some of Hip-Hop’s biggest stars. The documentary series Rapture will feature Nas, 2 Chainz, Logic, and others when it makes its debut in March.

Joining the aforementioned, Just Blaze, T.I., Dave East, Rapsody, G-Eazy and others will star in Rapture and reveal details of their professional and personal lives. The trailer for the series definitely will get fans interested as the high production value is readily apparent.

Spread out over eight parts, Rapture makes its debut on March 30. Check out the trailer below.

—

Photo: Getty