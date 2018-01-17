Dave East Drops Short Film For Nas Featured “The Hated” [VIDEO]

Nas’ protégé Dave East has been steadily carving out his own niche in the rap game for the past few years and his latest LP Paranoia 2, has furthered the Harlem rapper’s reputation as one of New York’s newest hitmen.

But instead of dropping something in support of his latest album East took it back to last year’s Paranoia project to create a gritty Big Apple style 10 minute short film for the Nas featured “The Hated.”

The Kid Art directed video follows two street hustlers doing what they do while making the block hot and facing the consequences that come with those actions. Unfortunately we don’t see any appearances from Esco but it’s still a pretty entertaining visual.

Check out the short film below and let us know what you thought of Dave East’s latest Mass Appeal backed project.

Photo: WENN.com