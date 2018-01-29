Meek Mill Judge Didn’t Push Him To Leave Roc Nation: Report

Meek Mill may not be getting out of the bing anytime soon. The Philadelphia rapper and his legal team suffered a setback in that court transcripts do not confirm their claim that the judge asked him to ditch Roc Nation.

Meek and his legal team have been claiming Judge Genece Brinkley was pushing Meek to sign with Charlie Mack, a friend of hers, for management.

However, TMZ reports that transcripts from the meeting where this allegedly happened relay no such thing. Actually, the transcript reveals it was the probation officer who was pushing for Meek to leave Roc Nation.

“What I like about Charlie, he is not invested in Meek Mills. He is invested in Robert Williams [Meek’s real name],” said the PO, per the transcript.

Also, Brinkley emphatically stated for the record she wanted no parts of where or who Meek was getting managed by.

But the drama isn’t over. A court clerk once slipped Meek a note asking for money, and that reveal has triggered a formal investigation. Holy inappropriateness.

Photo: WENN.com