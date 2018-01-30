BlackPantherPremiere: Early Premiere Of Black Panther Was Sheer Black Elegance [PHOTOS]

Last night at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, a star-studded premiere for Black Panther aired with Kendrick Lamar, Issa Rae, and Ava DuVernay in attendance. The reviews to the film have been largely positive, sparking not just one but two trending topics in support.

As shared by The Hollywood Reporter, the film’s “purple carpet” premiere was filled with a who’s who of Black critics and fans along with the notables to take in director Ryan Coogler’s vision of Wakanda’s King T’Challa and the Black Panther. Main star Chadwick Boseman was in the building along with his co-stars Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, and Michael B. Jordan among others.

Boseman arrived at the event in total character as T’Challa, flanked by his female warrior bodyguards, the Dora Milaje. Yes, that’s very lit.

Let’s just cut to the chase. Check out the images from the early premiere of Marvel’s Black Panther. The official debut is Feb. 16.

And how about Stan Lee making it out to the premiere too.

Photo: Marvel Studios/Disney

