Kendrick Lamar & Top Dawg To Produce ‘Black Panther: The Album’

Even the music in Wakanda is going to be of a higher caliber. Today (Jan. 4), it was formally announced that Kendrick Lamar and Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith of Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) will be curating and producing the forthcoming Black Panther: The Album.

The project will serve as the soundtrack for the highly anticipated (to say the least) Marvel’s Black Panther film starring Chadwick Boseman and directed by Ryan Coogler.

“I am honored to be working with such an incredible artist whose work has been so inspirational, and whose artistic themes align with those we explore in the film. I can’t wait for the world to hear what Kendrick and TDE have in store,” said Coogler via a press statement.

The album’s lead single is the Sounwave-produced “All The Stars,” which features Kendrick Lamar and TDE labelmate SZA.

The “HUMBLE” rapper and Top Dawg will be working directly with Coogler to create music specific to the film. The result will be original recordings for the film, a first for Marvel Studios.

“Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is amazing, from its cast to its director,” said Lamar via a press statement. “The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture. I’m truly honored to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside Ryan and Marvel’s vision.”

Black Panther is in theaters February 16, which is a new holiday, so mark your calendars.

Photo: Getty