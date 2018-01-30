Home > News

Meek Mill Court Clerk Fired After Asking Rapper For Money

That court clerk who asked Meek Mill for a handout has been canned.

Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

Credit: DJDM/WENN.com

She should have known better. A court clerk who slipped Meek Mill a note asking him for money, during a probation violation hearing, has been fired. 

As previously reported, Wanda Chavarria slipped Meek a note with a sob story about how her son was in his last year of college but she didn’t have the dough to cover his tuition. Figuring they were both from Philly, she thought Meek might help her out.

That didn’t happen, but TMZ got word of the note and exposed the inappropriateness.

An investigation into the incident was subsequently opened, and now Chavarria has been fired.

Meek Mill is currently locked up for 2 – 4 years while his lawyers are scrambling for a way to get him out sooner.

Cold world.

Photo: Photo: Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

 

Meek Mill

comments – Add Yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE