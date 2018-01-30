Meek Mill Court Clerk Fired After Asking Rapper For Money

She should have known better. A court clerk who slipped Meek Mill a note asking him for money, during a probation violation hearing, has been fired.

As previously reported, Wanda Chavarria slipped Meek a note with a sob story about how her son was in his last year of college but she didn’t have the dough to cover his tuition. Figuring they were both from Philly, she thought Meek might help her out.

That didn’t happen, but TMZ got word of the note and exposed the inappropriateness.

An investigation into the incident was subsequently opened, and now Chavarria has been fired.

Meek Mill is currently locked up for 2 – 4 years while his lawyers are scrambling for a way to get him out sooner.

Cold world.

Photo: Photo: Pennsylvania Department of Corrections