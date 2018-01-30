Marvel Drops The Official Trailer for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ [VIDEO]

We’re not even 24 hours removed from critics singing the praises of Marvel’s yet to be released Black Panther and the house that Stan Lee built is already setting up their next summer blockbuster.

Today the house that Stan Lee built dropped their official trailer to their upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly as the title characters.

Seeming to take place after the events of Captain America: Civil War, the trailer features tons of pint sized action and gives us our first look at the film’s villain, Ghost, played by Hannah John-Kamen (Game of Thrones, Black Mirror).

Though many fans were excited about Michelle Pfeiffer joining the MCU as the original Wasp thought long lost to the Quantum Realm, her presence was a non-factor in this first trailer nor was any hint that the story would involve Hank Pim (Michael Douglas) attempting to bring her back from said physical paradox.

Check out the quick trailer below and let us know if you’ll be checking Ant-Man and the Wasp when they sneak into theaters this coming July.