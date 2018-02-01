Troy Ave “2 Legit 2 Quit,” Imasu! “Talk To Em” & More | Daily Visuals 1.31.18

Troy Ave’s facing a long bid due to him going “Hammer time” a few years back so the irony of the title of his latest cut isn’t lost on us.

In his latest video for “2 Legit 2 Quit” the Brooklyn rapper gets animated with it and relives everything from the failed attempt on his life to his jail stint.

Imasu! On the other hand gets live and for his clip to “Talk To Em” stunts next to some big boy Lambos while his peoples turn up in another room. Best believe ain’t no one putting a scratch on any of them Lambo’s by accident!

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ralo, Damien Marley, and more.

TROY AVE – “2 LEGIT 2 QUIT”

IMAUS! – “TALK TO EM”

DAMIEN MARLEY – “SPEAK LIFE”

RALO – “HEARTBROKEN”

FG FAMOUS – “AGAINST ALL ODDS”

RILLO$ & RJ – “RUN IT”

MIC CRENSHAW – “EARTHBOUND”

YURI JONES – “SAME SH*T”