Nintendo Confirms Mushroom Consuming Plumber Mario Is Heading To The Big Screen

Mario is heading back to the big screen and this time with some big help, Nintendo has officially confirmed. A new animated feature starring the iconic video game hero is on the way and will be brought to life by Illumination, the same studio behind the Despicable Me franchise.

It’s about time, we need something to help us forget about that awful 1993 live-action Super Mario Bros film.

We apologize for subjecting you to that struggle that they tried to call a feature film. We just had to remind folks what we were subjected to back in 1993. BUT anyway back to the good news about this new Mario film.

Mario has seen his popularity rise since the release of his latest platform adventure, Super Mario Odyssey on the Nintendo Switch.The game has already sold more than 9 million copies since its October release Nintendo revealed. Details on the film are very scarce but what we do know so far is that Mario’s creator as well as other iconic Nintendo characters, Shigeru Miyamoto will serve as co-producer alongside Chris Meledandri who is responsible for bringing the world the Minions and the Despicable Me franchise.

Nintendo and Illumination are partnering on a movie starring Mario, co-produced by Shigeru Miyamoto and Chris Meledandri! pic.twitter.com/wVRPLIzcGJ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 1, 2018

There is no word on when we can expect the film to arrive in theaters but this news only puts an exclamation point on a story that first came out in November via the Wall Street Journal. We are sure more details will come down the pipeline about the film in the upcoming months. We are looking forward to this and won’t be surprised if a Minion or two found their way into the film smashing Goombas alongside Mario somehow, someway.

Are you guys here for a new Mario animated feature? Let us know in the comment section below.

Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Image