Rep. John Lewis Talks Selma March & Paving Way For Barack Obama With David Letterman

U.S. Congressman John Lewis is a living legend who was instrumental in the Civil Rights Movement, and a notable inspiration to President Barack Obama. In a brief chat with David Letterman for his new Netflix series, Rep. Lewis shares his thoughts about the famous march in Selma, Alabama in 1965 and how it paved the way for Obama’s eventual ascension in politics.

In the clip for My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Letterman and Lewis are seen walking across the infamous Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma where the harrowing events of “Bloody Sunday” gave way to the Voting Rights Act of 1965, this after many activists both Black and white suffered pain and even death fighting for.

“I was very moved by My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. The piece on President Barack Obama and young John Lewis walking across the Edmund Pettus Bridge telling the story of the March from Selma to Montgomery was powerful. It is my hope that this work would inspire another generation of young people to make a contribution in changing our society,” Lewis said, reflecting back on the chat.

Photo: Netflix