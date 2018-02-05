Chadwick Boseman & Ryan Coogler Talk Making History With Black Panther

By the end of next week, many of the fans waiting in heavy anticipation of Marvel’s Black Panther film will have already seen the big feature. Lead actor Chadwick Boseman and director Ryan Coogler both weigh in on the cultural significance of the moment in a new interview.

The gentlemen are featured as the cover story of the latest issue of Variety, covering their journey into bringing Black Panther from cult comic favorite to the big screen. That the film got made at all is quite an accomplishment and that it stayed authentic to the core of the story is also a notable feat. Coogler explains the emphasis on getting this story right and why it will be important for future films.

“I hope things continue to open up. As more content gets made, more opportunities like ours can come about for folks. But you’ve got to put your foot on the gas when it comes to that or things can go back to where they were,” Coogler said.

Early in the piece, Boseman talked about how difficult it was for him to adjust to the role of T’Challa/Black Panther as the suit was confining but found it comforting after wearing it for a bit.

“I think it begins to feel like skin after a while,” Boseman said. “But it takes time to get to that place.”

Read the entire Variety piece here.

Black Panther hits theatres nationwide on Feb. 16.

—

Photo: