Justin Timberlake Got His Own Jordan III PE’s

Justin Timberlake had a very underwhelming Super Bowl Halftime Show to say the least, but his footwear of choice was not lost on sneakerheads tuning into the big game.

The man who literally had a hand in getting Janet Jackson banned from ever performing at another Super Bowl for the foreseeable future had hypebeasts foaming at the mouth as he danced away in a pair of limited edition “JTH” Jordan III’s.

The all white and cement versions of the classic Jordan silhouette had been getting teased for quite some time and much to the surprise of many actually dropped right after Timberlake was done with his performance on Nike SNKRS app for a cool $200. Of course they sold out ASAP and are now selling online for a ridiculous $2,000+.

As you can see it’s basically the same exact design as the OG III’s complete with the Nike on the heel, but this particular version has a Nike check on the side with the inner tongues featuring the signatures of both Timberlake and Nike designer Tinker Hatfield.

Though the drop came and went there is word that select stores will be bubbling these treys at select stops for JT’s upcoming North American tour.

Check out pics of the exclusive kicks below and let us know if you’d mess with these or dismiss them just off of “Rhythm Nation” principle.

—

Photos: Jordan Brand

1 2Next page »