Premium Sneaker Marketplace Stadium Goods Officially Backed By LVHM

Stadium Goods, the hot spot for sneaker aficionados looking to either sell or get their hands on kicks and streetwear that is hard to find, and where all those episodes of sneaker shopping are, is now officially backed by LVHM.

LVHM — the parent company of prominent luxury brands Louis Vuitton, CÉLINE and Dior announced last year an initiative where they would invest emerging luxury brands by acquiring minority stakes. Stadium Goods will be one of those companies and it makes sense. Back in 2017, Stadium Goods raised an impressive $4.6 million in equity funding and were predicted to bring in more than $100 million in 2017.

That is a lot of high priced Yeezy Boosts and Jordan 1’s.

So what does LVHM backing mean for them? Well, they could expand and according to rumors that is exactly what they plan to do. The team behind the store which has been open for just over two years revealed potential plans for them hoping to launch merch as well as a second location.

There are no details as to exactly what LVHM’s role will be after the backing of Stadium Goods but they might possibly be the key for the company to bring all of their dreams of expansion to fruition. We are looking forward to seeing what this major move will bring in the foreseeable future for sneakerheads favorite consignment shop.

Photo: Complex