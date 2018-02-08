Eddie Brock Stars In Venom-Less New ‘Venom’ Trailer [VIDEO]

Just a day after the trailer for Deadpool 2 dropped, comic book fans get another treat as they finally get a glimpse of what Sony studios has in store for their highly-anticipated Spider-Man spinoff, Venom.

Luckily for everyone this isn’t the horrible Topher Grace version of Venom from 2007’s Spider-Man 3 (ruined the poor guy’s career), but a brand new revival of Spider-Man’s greatest foe starring Tom ‘Mixtape Rapper‘ Hardy.

Taking the story arc from the comic book series Venom: Lethal Protector, the film will be set in San Francisco where New York native Eddie Brock uses the power of his alien symbiote to fight crime and mercilessly punish the guilty a la Frank Castle.

Unfortunately, the trailer is short on actual Venom footage but does have some interesting tidbits including a lot of quick action sequences and a group of armed men guarding what seems to be the actual Venom symbiote.

Check out the trailer below and let us know if you’ll be checking for Venom this coming October.

Photo: Sony