Suge Knight Slapped With $3.3 Million Tax Liens

Suge Knight couldn’t escape the clutches of the struggle if he wanted to. Adding to his already staggering amount of legal issues, the former Death Row Records mogul was slapped with tax liens equalling a whopping $3.3. million.

The Blast exclusively reports:

Knight, who is currently locked up in Los Angeles County Jail on murder charges, was just hit with two massive tax liens. The IRS accuses Suge of owing back taxes for several years, including 1997-2000 and 2011-2013.

According to documents obtained by The Blast … Suge owes money to both the feds and the state of CA.

The feds claim they are owed a grand total $3,284,007.95. But California tax collectors also claim Suge is on the hook for $44,559.40.

Ouch.

Adding to the mess, Knight’s fiancee Toi-Lin Kelly just got hit with three years after helping Knight improperly contact a pair of producers for an upcoming documentary on the Death Row founder and label.

—

Photo: Getty