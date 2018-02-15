Chris Bosh Eyeing NBA Return: “I’m Not Done Yet”

Chris Bosh hasn’t played an NBA game since the 2015-2016 season due to health concerns. However, the former All-Star says he’s still got game, and wants to make a comeback.

Today (Feb. 15), Bosh made his intentions known while he was a guest on ESPN’s First Take.

“I’ve been in the gym. I can still play basketball. No, I’m not done yet,” Bosh told Stephen A. Smith. “Yeah, I’m trying to come back.”

He added, “Man, I see all these guys shooting threes and not playing defense, man, I gotta get some of it.”

Bosh left the league due to doctors saying his chronic blood clots—he failed a physical in 2016—played a health risk.

However, Bosh insists that he will not jeopardize his health. Bosh even floated the idea of coming back this season if a playoff contender decided to holla.

Hey, ball is life.

