Chris Bosh Eyeing NBA Return: “I’m Not Done Yet”

Chris Bosh hasn’t played an NBA game since the 2015-2016 season due to health concerns. However, the former All-Star says he’s still got game, and wants to make a comeback.
Today (Feb. 15), Bosh made his intentions known while he was a guest on ESPN’s First Take.
“I’ve been in the gym. I can still play basketball. No, I’m not done yet,” Bosh told Stephen A. Smith. “Yeah, I’m trying to come back.”
He added, “Man, I see all these guys shooting threes and not playing defense, man, I gotta get some of it.”
Bosh left the league due to doctors saying his chronic blood clots—he failed a physical in 2016—played a health risk.
However, Bosh insists that he will not jeopardize his health. Bosh even floated the idea of coming back this season if a playoff contender decided to holla.
Hey, ball is life.
Photo: Getty