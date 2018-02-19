Meet Busty & Booty Banging Brooklynite SymbasErothick [PHOTOS]

SymbasErothick might not be known to many outside of her loyal fanbase on Instagram, but her head-turning curves are making waves across social media as of late. During last week’s Trinidad Carnival and playing mas, Symba stole the proverbial show by way of her powerful bustline and backside.

Not much is known about Symba but she has been online stunting with her curves for at least the past five years under the name Sibongile Cummings. According to her IG bio, Symba is a “Carnival Enthusiast. Travel Addict. No F*cks Giver. Brooklynite. Shopaholic. Rude Big Batty Gyal. Jokes Queen.”

We’ll take it.

At any rate, check out the busty and booty banging Brooklynite Symba AKA SymbasErothick below and on the following pages. Be sure to check out our other Baes & Baddies entries here.

Photo: Instagram

