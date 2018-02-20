Fergie Apologizes For Her Trash Singing Of National Anthem

Fergie had the Internets on fire, for all the wrong reasons. The former Black Eyed Peas singer has apologized for her absolutely awful rendition of the National Anthem just before the NBA All-Star game this past Sunday (Feb. 18).

“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA,” said Fergie via a press statement. “I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

Her love of this country is highly debatable.

Just saying. But hey, let’s take a look at the reactions to her struggle again, because the Internet is hilarious.

