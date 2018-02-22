Stormzy Wins Album Of The Year At The Brit Awards 2018

If you’re still not familiar with Stormzy you really need to stop snoozing. The renowned grime artist won album of the year at last night’s (Feb. 21) Brit Awards in London.

Stormzy’s debut Gang Signs and Prayer beat out projects from Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, J Hus and Rag ‘N’ Bone Man.

He also picked up wins in the best British Male Solo Artist. Taking to the stage for a charge performance, Stormzy called out British Prime Minister Teresa May for her response to the infamous Grenfell fire and the Daily Mail for what he says are racist headlines incorporating his name (Buzzfeed details).

.@Stormzy1 won two #Brits awards tonight. Here is his absolutely chilling performance. So fucking moving. pic.twitter.com/6IGitLqjDj — victoria sanusi (@victoriasanusi) February 21, 2018

Also worth noting, Kenrick Lamar, who performed, beat out Beck, Childish Gambino, DJ Khaled and Drake for a Best International Male Artist Award.

Congrats to Stormzy. Watch his performance on the flip.

