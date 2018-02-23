Young Thug Says He’s Not Dropping Music In 2018 Because Of Deaf Brother

Young Thug is one of the South’s most prolific rap acts with well over a dozen mixtapes under his belt and a bevy of singles and features. The artist who is also known as Jeffrey and SEX says he’s taking the rest of 2018 off to stand in solidarity with his brother who is both deaf and mute.

Hypebeast, who interviewed Young Thug during New York Fashion Week, delved into the rapper’s involvement in the fashion production, appearing there with his girlfriend, Jerrika Karlae. In the short interview with Hypebeast, Thugger dropped the hiatus bombshell casually as he would taking a stroll.

Hypebeast writes:

Elsewhere, the Atlanta native opened up about wanting to turn clothes he saw on Discovery Channel programs into fashionable outfits, being a trend-setter and wanting to learn sign language. “I got a deaf brother,” he shares. “So, I want to act deaf for a year … I ain’t going to put out no music this year.” However, he does mention a possibility of dropping the long-awaited, oft-delayed Hi-Tunes album.

Time will tell if Thug will stick to this claim, given his propensity to pull several over the top stunts.

Check out Hypbeast’s interview with Young Thug below.

Photo: Getty