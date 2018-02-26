Clueless Coon: Stacey Dash Is Running For Congress In Compton, Twitter’s Got Jokes

We guess this was inevitable. Clueless actress and dedicated coon Stacey Dash is running for Congress in California.
One of the cities she’d be representing if the conservative miraculously won happens to be Compton, as well as Watts. We couldn’t make up this struggle if we tried.
Reports The Hill:
The “Clueless” star filed campaign documents with the Federal Election Commission under the slogan “Dash to DC” that show she will run as a Republican in California’s 44th Congressional District. Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-Calif.) currently represents the district.
The congressional district contains the cities of Compton, Watts, San Pedro and North Long Beach, and has been represented by a Democrat since the 2012 election.
The district overwhelmingly voted for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race.
Dash earlier this month hinted that she was mulling a congressional campaign, and took to Twitter to seek feedback from her followers.
Oh she’s getting plenty of feedback. Mostly a heaping off all the slander.
It’s quite glorious, so we compiled the best of the best.
