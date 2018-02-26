Clueless Coon: Stacey Dash Is Running For Congress In Compton, Twitter’s Got Jokes

We guess this was inevitable. Clueless actress and dedicated coon Stacey Dash is running for Congress in California.

One of the cities she’d be representing if the conservative miraculously won happens to be Compton, as well as Watts. We couldn’t make up this struggle if we tried.

Reports The Hill:

The “Clueless” star filed campaign documents with the Federal Election Commission under the slogan “Dash to DC” that show she will run as a Republican in California’s 44th Congressional District. Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-Calif.) currently represents the district.

The congressional district contains the cities of Compton, Watts, San Pedro and North Long Beach, and has been represented by a Democrat since the 2012 election.

The district overwhelmingly voted for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race.

Dash earlier this month hinted that she was mulling a congressional campaign, and took to Twitter to seek feedback from her followers.

Oh she’s getting plenty of feedback. Mostly a heaping off all the slander.

It’s quite glorious, so we compiled the best of the best.

Wait… Stacey Dash is running for Congress… as a Republican… for Watts and Compton? pic.twitter.com/2e2vTub6TB — Wakandan-American (@JdotMurray) February 26, 2018

“Stacey Dash is running for Congress" pic.twitter.com/Wlm4uWoy0q — Robert Kessler (@robertkessler) February 26, 2018

So Stacey Dash just filed to run for Congress in California’s 44th district that includes Long Beach and Compton. Has she not suffered enough humiliation? pic.twitter.com/eeOvdQfLwg — ✊🏿 (@dmnorwood) February 26, 2018

Hell will freeze over before I let Stacey Dash represent Compton. Whatever the maximum donation I can give to her opponent, consider it done! https://t.co/zcRfLAymIQ — Travon Free (@Travon) February 26, 2018

"Clueless" star Stacey Dash is running for Congress. The actress filed paperwork to run in California's 44th district. Here's a refresher:

-She called the #OscarsSoWhite boycott "ludicrous"

-She said there's no need for Black History Month

-She was fired from Fox News pic.twitter.com/XS6lfHHGMW — AJ+ (@ajplus) February 26, 2018

Conservative Actress Stacey Dash is running for Congress in California. This is the perfect test to see if the elections are rigged. If she wins, we can confirm that Russia has access to our voting system. — Ed Krassenstein 💎 (@EdKrassen) February 26, 2018

#Breaking: Trump claims he would have ran into Parkland school w/o a gun during active shooter situation In other #Breaking news: Stacey Dash has filed to run for Congress in California. Me: pic.twitter.com/ehRp20ndtp — ✊🏿Resistance Zone is Boycotting Fedex (@ResistanceZone) February 26, 2018

