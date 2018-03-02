‘Call of Duty: WWII’ The Resistance DLC Now Available For Xbox and PC

PlayStation owners had bragging rights for about a month cause The Resistance DLC first launched on the PS4, now Xbox One and PC owners finally get to join the party. As of right now, The Resistance DLC for Call of Duty WWII is available for download on PC and Xbox One owners.

Xbox One and PC owners you have finally been rewarded for your patience.

The new DLC features three new multiplayer maps for you to an all-new War Mode multiplayer mission that is based on the citizen freedom fighters who fought during WW II. Here is a breakdown of all the new maps:

Valkyrie – Located in the Masurian Woods, East Prussia, this map was inspired by The Wolf’s Lair – The Fuhrer’s Eastern-front headquarters during Operation Barbarossa – the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union. This is a medium-sized map with multiple overwatch positions and mounted machine guns.

Anthropoid – Based in Prague, Czechoslovakia, this map is inspired by Operation Anthropoid – the famous assassination attempt on a high-ranking German officer during World War II. This map is divided by a river, with long-flanking paths that can be used by snipers for ranged attacks.

Occupation – In this remake of a classic Call of Duty® map, players battle through the streets and shops of German-occupied Paris during WWII. Nearby homes and storefronts lend defensive positions for ambush and recovery.

Operation Intercept – Outside of St Lo, France, the next War Mode experience, developed in partnership with Raven Software, leads you on an urban rescue mission to save Resistance fighters being transported by train. The first objective on the Allied side is freeing the fighters, followed by the destruction of key communication equipment, and ends with stopping a train.

You also receive a horrifying new chapter in the co-operative Nazi Zombies saga titled The Darkest Shore. The synopsis breakdown for the new chapter goes as such:

“Only days after the horrific disaster of Mittelburg, the crew has received intel that suggests Doktor Straub is on an island just north of Germany. Blanketed in fog, this island is surrounded by enemy air and sea power – and crawling with the Undead. Marie, Drostan, Olivia and Jefferson will need to battle all this and more to uncover the mysteries hidden within.”

If you’re not a season pass owner The Resistance DLC pack will cost you $14.99 on Xbox One, PS4, and PC. You can still purchase a season pass for $49.99 and will save you ten bucks if you purchase the maps individually.

Photo: Activision