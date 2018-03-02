Ya Think?: New Poll Finds Most Americans Believe Donald Trump Is A Racist

When Donald Trump was called out for his obvious racist policies and rumored racist outbursts a while back he famously claimed to “I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed. That I can tell you.” Well, the American public has spoken and they’re telling him something different.

According to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs, roughly 57% percent of Americans believe that Donald Trump is in fact racist (just 57%?).

After the numbers were crunched the poll found that 8 in 10 African Americans, three-quarters of Hispanics, and almost half of whites, believed that Donald Trump is a racist. Again, disturbing numbers from Black and Hispanic people but then again look at people like Paris Dennard and Geraldo Rivera who will defend Trump’s atrocious actions till the very end.

As far as political affiliation goes, 85% of Democrats believe Trump is a racist while only 21% of Republicans feel the same way.

Ultimately the polls reveal that nearly 6 out of 10 Americans see the obvious character trait in the current Comrade-In-Chief while the other 4 out of 10 probably subscribe to the whole “I don’t see color” nonsense while harboring hate for Black Lives Matter, Immigrants, and Muslims.

The findings shouldn’t surprise anyone as since taking office Donald Trump has gone out of his way to make America white again via Muslim bans, mass deportations of Hispanic immigrants of both illegal and legal status, and somehow victimizing and defending white supremacists and Nazis. And those were his actual actions, what he’s rumored to have said behind closed doors are another matter on it’s own.

As of now the White House hasn’t commented on the AP polls findings but once they do you can believe they’ll brush it off as fake news or blame Obama for the results.

Robert Mueller can’t work fast enough.

—

Photo: WENN.com