Bouillon Buckets: J.R. Smith Suspended For Hurling Bowl Of Soup At Asst. Coach

J.R. Smith was suspended one game for the most J.R. Smith of reasons. Reportedly, the Cleveland Cavaliers guard hurled a bowl of soup at an assistant coach.
Yeah, that’ll do it.
According to ESPN, Smith hurled that soup at Damon Jones. Yeah, the same Damon Jones who was a King James teammate early in his career.
Reportedly, Smith is already back with the team and will play in tomorrow’s (March 3) game against the Denver Nuggets. He served his suspension last night, with the Cavs taking an L to the Philadelphia Sixers.
No word on whether it was chicken soup, a chowder or maybe a chili, but we eagerly await such details.
