Michael B. Jordan Gives Loving Birthday Message To Lupita Nyong’O, Twitter Blows Up

Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o have been looking a little cozy as of late after starring in Marvel’s Black Panther, and their playful banter seemed to signal a new romance. Jordan’s loving birthday shoutout to Nyong’o has many in social media believing there might be more to it.

“She looks elegant right?! Graceful! Timeless! No this is the look of a killer getting ready to give me push ups in knee deep popcorn @lupitanyongo I’ve had the pleasure of knowing what a beautiful soul you have & witness you shine your light on the world through your work your passion your joy & in everything you do. Those of us who are lucky enough to know you personally are definitely changed for the better! HAPPY BIRTHDAY,” Jordan’s caption to a photo of him grinning at Nyong’o.

You already know the reactions have been non-stop since posting the image on Friday (March 2). Check out some of our faves below and on the following pages.

@Lupita_Nyongo just asked for another push-up from her love @michaelb4jordan WHAT IS HAPPENING!!??? Michael is heading to LA right now where Lupita is at! #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/lgxTm59KZj — Lupita&Michael (@michael_lupita) March 2, 2018

Lmao we was about to choke out Michael for not wishing Lupita a happy birthday. King came throoough. — delete that footage!!!! (@breannasolange) March 2, 2018

