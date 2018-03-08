Too Short Says Texts Prove Rape Accuser Is Lying

Too Short says he has the receipts that prove his rape accuser is lying. The Oakland rap legend says he has text that prove that he and the woman were dating, and that he is innocent.

Reports TMZ:

The rapper’s attorneys filed docs Wednesday, claiming text messages from Teana Louis — who’s suing Short for sexual battery — show they had a hot and heavy, consensual relationship. The salacious texts, in the docs obtained by TMZ, include Teana telling Short she loves him and calling herself his wife.

In another she refers to his “big penis” and the fact she could see it through his pants. The most suggestive one reads, “Baby I wish you were here right now, just talking to u on the phone makes me wet.”

Too Short’s high-profile lawyers, Rob Reichman and Sean Macias, say Teana has no evidence to back her claim of sexual assault, and she filed the suit purely to harass their client. They say if she insists on continuing, they’ll go after her legally for filing a frivolous suit.

Louis claims that Short Dog sexually assaulted her numerous times between June 2016 and October 2016.

Too Short has maintained that the claims against him were an extortion ploy.

