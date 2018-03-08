Luke Cage Season 2 Episodes To Be Named After Pete Rock & CL Smooth Songs

The first season of Marvel’s Luke Cage had all kinds of Hip-Hop easter eggs that only the truest heads would’ve been able to catch, but naming their episodes after Gangstarr song titles were in the end (pardon the vulgar language), the t*ts.

This time around Complex is reporting that showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker has revealed that episodes of season 2 will be named after songs by another legendary Hip-Hop DJ and rapper duo, Pete Rock & CL Smooth. Sweet Christmas!

Season Two's episodes are named in honor of PETE ROCK & CL SMOOTH. @PeteRock you had no idea, did you? Lol. — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) March 7, 2018

We don’t think anyone outside of the show had any idea but we’re loving it!

Though Pete Rock and CL Smooth only have two albums in their catalogue (as opposed to Gangstarr’s six studio albums), we’re still excited to see this trend continue.

Now that we see how Coker might be going about choosing the names of his episodes, we wonder which DJ and rapper duo he might choose for season three of Luke Cage. Eric B. & Rakim? DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince? Who knows? At this point we’re just hoping for a season three to Luke Cage.

—

Photo: Netflix