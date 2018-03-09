Lisa Bonet Used To Feel Sinister Vibes From Bill Cosby

Lisa Bonet is finally speaking about Bill Cosby’s alleged sexual assaults. The actress now says she had a bad feeling about him in the 80’s,

In a new interview with Net-a-Porter the actress breaks her silence on her former cast mate Bill Cosby. Titled “A Life Less Ordinary” the cover story details Bonet’s come up in Hollywood, he reluctance to conform and her current day to day. Thankfully the writer addressed the elephant in the room.

When asked about the multiple women claiming her television dad drugged and raped them she stated she was unaware of his conduct at the time. Lisa did point out that she did feel an ill vibe coming from his direction.

“There was just energy. And that type of sinister, shadow energy cannot be concealed.” She confirmed the energy was indeed dark. “Always. And if I had anything more to reveal then it would have happened a long time ago. That’s my nature. The truth will set you free.”

For eight seasons they worked together on two iconic sitcoms The Cosby Show and A Different World. Bonet and Cosby’s relationship became strained when she posed nude for Interview Magazine in 1987. Bill reportedly fired her when she got pregnant which he viewed as a direct contradiction to the wholesome Denise Huxtable character she played.

The legendary comedian’s trial is set to start Monday, April 2. Most recently Bill returned to the stage performing comedy for the first time since the scandals in January.

Via Vulture

Photo: EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)