Sister Of Domestic Terrorist Dylann Roof Arrested, Found With Drugs & Weapons

Proving that it runs in the family, the sister of domestic terrorist and Charleston shooter Dylann Roof was arrested Wednesday (Mar. 14) after being found at her high school with drugs and weapons. Morgan Roof posted a Snapchat video earlier that day in response to National Walkout Day to protest gun violence and threw a racist jab in there as well.

NPR reports:

The younger sister of convicted mass murderer Dylann Roof — who gunned down nine parishioners at a Charleston, S.C., church in 2015 — was arrested Wednesday on drug and weapons charges after she posted a disturbing message on social media.

Morgan Roof, 18, a student at AC Flora High School in Columbia, was charged with one count of marijuana possession and two counts of carrying a weapon on school grounds, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said, describing the weapons as a knife and pepper spray, according to The State newspaper.

Roof wrote in her message that students participating in the walkout, which was to honor the victims in the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that only Black people would be protesting and that everyone would get shot. Roof was charged with simple possession of marijuana and two counts of carrying weapons on school grounds. A judge set her bond at $5,000 and she is not allowed to return to A.C. Flora High School in Columbia, South Carolina.

