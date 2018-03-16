Spike Lee In Talks To Direct Marvel’s ‘Nightwatch’

While Nightwatch might not be one of the best-known Marvel characters, the involvement of some heavy hitters is certainly sparking a high level of interest. It appears that Spike Lee is in talks to direct a project with Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker providing the script.

That Hashtag Show exclusively writes:

Late last summer, rumors began to swirl that Columbia Pictures, a subsidiary of Sony Pictures Entertainment, was developing a script for a Nightwatch film. A little known Marvel character, Nightwatch would be a part of Sony’s Spider-Man universe along with other properties such as Venom, Silver and Black and the rumored Morbius the Living Vampire.

At the time, it was reported that the studio was interested luring director Spike Lee to the project and that they had writer Edward Ricourt (Now You See Me) developing a script for the film. According to our source, Spike Lee is set to helm the film which will work off a script developed by Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker. Sony Executive Vice President Palak Patel is supervising the film’s development.

The Nightwatch character follows the life of Dr. Kevin Trench who dons a super-powered suit that some fans noted looks an awful lot like the Spawn suit that artist Todd McFarlane made famous via his elaborate cover work with Image Comics. For those keeping scores, Spawn first appeared in 1992 while Nightwatch made his debut in 1993.

Photo: Getty