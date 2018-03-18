The Game Tells Tekashi69 To Cut It Out, Bushwick Struggle Rapper Responds

Tekashi69 has been running around claiming affiliation with the Bloods for a minute. However, Compton rapper the Game has warned him that he needs to cut it out, before it’s too late.

The Game took to Instagram, captioning a photo of a clean cut, pre-tattoos Tekashi69 with a message that included the following:

Frank White only KING OF NY… This really the nigga running round talkin bout he been a blood his whole life ?? This really the 🤡 niggas running round throwing up blood wit ??? This lil weirdo… Foh nigga…. If you don’t take that red rag off playing wit real niggas lives & get yo dick in the booty Carlton sweater around the neck wearin ass on somewhere & stop playing wit this blood shit before somebody hurt yo mamas only daughter. You a nice guy, look at that smile…cut the tuff shit out before it’s too late. Sweater tied around ya neck 😂😂😂

It actually looks like a scarf around his neck, but it’s still funny.

Of course, 6ix9ine has responded, claiming that he pulls up to any city and that he does indeed run New York. Oh word?

See on the flip. More slander from the Game, too.

Photo: Getty

