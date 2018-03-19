Eminem Addresses Gun Reform on Extended Version of “Nowhere Fast” [LISTEN]

Eminem’s never been one to bite his tongue especially when it comes to political figures and in his latest version of the Kehlani assisted “Nowhere Fast” takes on the NRA, GOP, and gun owners who “love their guns more than our children.”

What kind of response this will receive from far-right gun loving conservatives is anyone’s guess but if they didn’t respond to this when Em and Kehlani debuted it during the iHeartRadio Music Awards last week, maybe they won’t care now.

