Aaron Hernandez Doc Alleges Late NFL Star Was Troubled By Gay Secret

Aaron Hernandez went from NFL star to persona non grata after he was convicted of murdering Odin Llyod in 2013. Rumblings of the former New England Patriots player being gay came forth after he was imprisoned and now it appears that he struggled with his sexuality due to a two-part documentary that aired over the weekend on Oxygen.

Aaron’s college girlfriend, Alyssa Anderson, says she first learned Aaron had a relationship with a man while they were attending the University of Florida … but he denied it at the time. It was only years later that Hernandez cryptically acknowledged her suspicions were true.

George Leontire — an openly gay member of Hernandez’s defense team — says he spoke with Hernandez at length about his sexuality and Aaron opened up like never before.

“This man clearly was gay,” Leontire said … “[He] acknowledged it. Acknowledged the immense pain that it caused him.”

Leontire added, “I think that he also came out of a culture that was so negative about gay people that he exhibited some self-hatred.”

Hernandez never spoke publicly about being gay. He was engaged to a woman, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, and they had a daughter together.

In 2017, Hernandez killed himself in prison just after the gay rumors continued to persist.

Part 1 of Aaron Hernandez Uncovered on Oxygen’s website here.

