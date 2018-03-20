Birdman Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex [VIDEO]

When you’re a Cash Money Millionaire the sky is the limit when your are popping tags. Birdman dropped several bands on a recent shopping trip with Complex.

He was joined by Joe La Puma on the newest episode of Sneaker Shopping. The two toured the vast selection at Flight Club’s Los Angeles location as they discussed Baby’s style throughout the years.

Stunna detailed gravitating towards the Reebok brand in the early years of the label. “We were more into the Chuck Taylors and Reeboks. You know Nike was a fad at the time but our projects; we were Reeboks and Girbauds [jeans].

When asked why he has historically shied away Jordans he admitted that he didn’t stan for the highly sought after kickz. “I love Jordans but I don’t know the collection like that. I[‘m a Michael Jordan fan but I never been big into the shoes” he explained.

Naturally his sponsorship deal with Lugz was also a topic. Birdman cited the partnership as very lucrative. “They bought me houses. My house in New Orleans they paid for that; three million dollars”.

After the discussion Baby gets to doing what he does best; shopping. He gifts his entire entourage pairs of Jordans, Yeezy’s and Air Force One’s for himself costing him almost 9K. #MustBeNice

Video of the shopping trip below.

—

Photo: WENN.com