Ryan Reynolds Hands Out Jokes & Fades In New ‘Deadpool 2″ Trailer [VIDEO]

Ryan Reynolds is back as the sh*t-talking, fade-dishing mercenary known as Deadpool, and a new trailer for the film’s sequel just hit the Internet airwaves today. Along with the introduction of Josh Brolin as the bad-ass Cable, there is also a new team of young mutants that will get some screen time.

Much like the first film, Deadpool 2 is full of wisecracks, inside jokes, over-the-top violence, and even makes a cheeky nod towards Black Panther. Brolin as the powerful mutant Cable is a nod to X-Men fans the world over, and the fighting team known as X-Force are also featured. But the true star of the show is Deadpool, who not only hands out fades but catches a few of them himself in the action-packed thriller. Atlanta‘s Zazie Beetz also gets in on the trailer action as the mysterious Domino.

Fans on Twitter are flipping out about the trailer, with some wondering if it will live up to the hype as well. We’ve collected some of those responses below and on the following pages along with the trailer.

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 18.

WTF is that Bill Skarsgard in the #Deadpool2 trailer? pic.twitter.com/glUOmIiCIg — Red (@jasvntvdds) March 22, 2018

Photo: Marvel

