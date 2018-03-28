Don C Previews His Jordan Legacy 312 Sneakers [Photos]

For the past few years, Don C and Jordan had the sneaker game in a tizzy with their exclusive collaborations. So when it was announced that the two had come to terms on a partnership sneakerheads rejoiced.

Now the popular streetwear designer has taken to the ‘Gram to preview his new Nike/Jordan hybrid dubbed The Jordan Legacy 312 which appears to be a mash-up of the Nike Air Alpha Force 2 (the strap), Air Jordan 1 (Wings on the ankle collar) and Air Jordan 3 (the base).

As you can see the kicks seem to have that good ol’ Air Trainer silhouette while borrowing the Air Jordan wings from the I’s and cement elephant print from the III’s. It’s a pretty solid overall look, butsome sneakerheads are already complaining that we’ve gone down this road before with the Spizikes of the late 00’s.

No word on pricing or date of release but best believe heads will be lining up for these when they drop.

—

Photo: Instagram