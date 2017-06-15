The Arctic Orange Just Don x Air Jordan 2 Drops This Friday [Photos]

When DJ Khaled introduced the Arctic Just Don x Air Jordan 2’s hypebeasts immediately began to get the shakes.
The much-anticipated sneakers dropped a few weeks ago in kids and youth sizes but a recent IG post by Don C announced that the shoes would finally release in men’s sizes this Friday for the “low low” price of $500.
No word on whether this is a national release or if it’s strictly a Don C Chicago boutique exclusive but do expect these to hit the resale market for a Shaq-Fu sized grip.
Check ’em out below and let us know if you’ll be coppin’ or not.
Photo: Instagram
