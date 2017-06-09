CLOSE
DJ Khaled’s ‘Grateful’ Tracklist Looks Epic And Expensive

It looks like DJ Khaled called in every favor he had left to put together his upcoming album Grateful.

By now we should know that DJ Khaled albums are always going to include a who’s who of Hip-Hop but this tracklist for his latest effort is absolutely insane. As a wise Black uncle somewhere in America once said, “look at this sh*t here.”

Dude, he has Drake, Beyoncé, Jay Z, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Chance the Rapper, Migos, Future, Travis Scott, T.I. Pusha T, Jadakiss, Yo Gotti, Young Thug, me, you and your mama too on this album.

But as we also know about Khaled albums, the firepower doesn’t always guarantee a full album of heat. Let’s see if he can actually deliver a dope album from front-to-back this time.

Grateful is scheduled to be released on June 23.

Photo: Epic Records

