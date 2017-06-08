DJ Khaled Runs Into Spider-Man In Teaser Trailer To Spider-Man: Homecoming

Has DJ Khaled become 2017’s hardest working man in show biz? We can’t say but what we know is that he’s everywhere and after weeks of teasing a cameo in Marvel’s upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming, his scene has finally been revealed.

During last night’s Game 3 of the NBA Finals a teaser trailer for the upcoming Spidey flick aired which featured the web-slinger running into the Miamian during a bodega run.

While Khaled does have some work to do on his acting skills we can’t help but be entertained by this quick cameo.

Check out the trailer below and catch Spider-Man: Homecoming in theaters this July 7.

Photo: screen cap