DJ Khaled Drops “To The Max” ft. Drake [LISTEN]

DJ Khaled is masterful and building up hype. The Snapchat svengali, DJ and proud new dad drops a new singled called “To The Max,” featuring go to collaborator Drake

Khaled’s new album, Grateful, also gets a release date of June 23 and will feature…just about everyone (Travis Scott, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Jay Z, etc.).

This is mostly singing Drizzy, though, while the beat is on a snappy, drum-n-bass type of wave.

Listen to “To The Max” below. Tell us what you think in the comments.

