DJ Khaled To Make A Cameo Appearance In Spider-Man

Love him or hate him, DJ Khaled is going places and the Marvel Cinematic Universe is his next stop.

Straight out of left field the Miami DJ turned everything entertainment took to social media and let the cat out of the bag that he’d be making a cameo in the highly anticipated Marvel film, Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Standing next to the comic book legend himself, Stan Lee, and Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, DJ Khaled stands tall and proud of his appearance on the movie set.

We’re kind of surprised he isn’t rocking a pair of Jordans that are as rare as a dinosaur egg, but that’s neither here nor there.

Catch Khaled in Spider-Man: Homecoming drops this July 7 and pray to your deity that he Khaled left Justin Beiber behind for this one.

—

Photo: Twitter