DJ Khaled Is Shooting A Video With Rihanna & Bryson Tiller [Photos]

DJ Khaled is ripping a page out of Diddy’s 90’s book with his “can’t stop, won’t stop” attitude and keeps his grind on full steam ahead mode.

Just after droppin’ the Drake featured “To The Max” cut, Khaled took to Little Haiti in Miami to shoot a video featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller.

While no such track has been heard pictures do not lie and the three music artists are definitely up to something. Aside from pics posted on Little Haiti’s Cultural Complex IG page, Khaled posted a few pics of his own.

While some have begun to complain about Rihanna’s putting on a few pounds we have to say it fills her out well and we can’t wait to see what she, Tiller and Khaled have in store for us.

