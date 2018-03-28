Is Odell Beckham Jr. Dropping Epic Dance Moves To Address His Haters? [VIDEO]

Odell Beckham Jr. has been trying desperately to land a good seat on the struggle bus, this after being slapped with a $15 million lawsuit over allegedly assaulting a man and allegedly partaking in some booger sugar in Paris. In a new video, OBJ shows off some epic dance moves that might be addressed to his haters if the backing track has anything to do with it.

TMZ Sports writes:

Beckham has been going through it lately … there’s a multi-million dollar lawsuit that’s been filed against him, a video that ALLEGEDLY shows him doing some bad stuff, plus all those pesky NY Giants trade rumors.

OBJ’s seemingly addressing the controversy with the dance … popping up on NFL player Shane Wynn’s IG story dancing to one of hottest songs in hip-hop — Flipp Dinero’s “Leave Me Alone.”

Hard to tell if Beckham is just enjoying his own personal turn-up, or he’s sending that good subliminal to the detractors.

Photo: Getty