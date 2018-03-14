WATCH: Woman In Snowy Odell Beckham Jr. Video Speaks Out

Last week footage of OBJ surfaced showing him in a very precarious situation. The woman in the controversial clip is now speaking up.

In a super brief video, the NFL all-star is seen in bed addressing a woman as he holds what is assumed to be a marijuana blunt. The woman in question is cutting up a white powder with a card as he is heard saying “trying to get you to sleep with him”.

This the video with audio of Odell Beckham with blunt in hand and pushing some chick to have sex with someone else😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Jh1hLPKVSj — FAMEOLOUS (@fameolousent) March 9, 2018

Well, the woman has stepped forward to further elaborate on the salacious scenario. According to Page Six, the mystery lady is Laura Cuenca—a French Instagram model.

While she didn’t comment if there were drugs in the house she did confirm the two did spend the night together at the hotel. “I do not remember all of the evening, only that we met in a bar and then found ourselves at a hotel and we had passed the night together”.

When asked by The Daily News she made it clear he did not partake in the snow. “No. He did not take any drugs!”

Beckham has yet to comment directly on the incident but took to Twitter to hint that the clip is old which is confirmed by the lack of body ink on his wrists in the video.

Old news still makes a good story….I guess. #CatchUpWereIn18’ — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) March 9, 2018

Via Page Six

—

Photo: WENN.com