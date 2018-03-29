Popular RPG ‘Dragon Quest XI’ Coming Stateside For PS4 & Steam Exclusively

RPG fans need a good fix? Well, Square Enix got you, the company announced today they bringing one of the most popular RPG franchises of all time in Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age back to the states exclusively for PlayStation 4 and Steam.

DRAGON QUEST XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age is the eleventh mainline entry in the critically acclaimed franchise. In Japan, Dragon Quest XI is critically acclaimed and taken home multiple gaming awards. It has even earned the prestigious Playstion Platinum Prize and earned a an elusive 40/40 score from the popular Japanese publication.

Famitsu The game tells the highly captivating story of a hunted hero. Yuji Horii is the creator of the beloved and long-awaited role-playing game which also features character design from the legendary Akira Toriyama (Dragon Ball) as well as featuring iconic series composer Koichi Sugiyama.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age features entirely new characters, a finely tuned turn-based combat system, a whole new beautifully detailed world for players to explore an immersive story for long-time fans of the franchise to get lost in as well. You can check out the game in action below.

Here is what else US players can expect when they purchase the game via Square Enix:

In addition to delivering over 100 hours of content, the Western release of DRAGON QUEST XI will also feature several upgrades and enhancements that were not included in the Japanese release, including:

English Voiceover

Draconian Quest, a hard mode that offers additional challenges for more experienced players.

a hard mode that offers additional challenges for more experienced players. Overhauled Menus & UI, with graphical enhancements and more intuitive navigation.

with graphical enhancements and more intuitive navigation. Camera Mode, allowing players to take in views of the beautiful landscape, character renders and ferocious monsters in detail.

allowing players to take in views of the beautiful landscape, character renders and ferocious monsters in detail. A New Dash Function and many other system enhancements such as improved character and camera movement

Starting today, if you pre-order Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age from the Playstation store you will be treated to an exclusive “The Legend Reborn” Theme as a reward plus in-game DLC items that will be available when the game launches on September 4th. Sounds like you definitely should be adding this game to your collection.

