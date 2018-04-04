Kendrick Lamar Humbly Gets Into The Real Estate Game, Purchases Posh Calabasas Crib

“Humble” rapper Kendrick Lamar just got into the real-estate game and purchased a $2.65 million posh crib in Calabasas. Looks like the notorious smart spender is looking to expand his means of amassing wealth, and owning property is a good way to do that.

TMZ exclusively reports that Kendrick Lamar will not be spending any time in the 5,400 square foot posh home that comes fully loaded with 6-bedrooms, 6-bathrooms, pool, home gym, giant backyard, and a double-sided fireplace. Instead, he will be renting it out so don’t be shocked if some of his famous friends who are in town for Coachella decide they want to use it. Hey if you’re pockets are deep enough maybe you will find the listing for it on Airbnb and you can rent the spot out

Wishful thinking.

This is one of the largest purchases made by the rapper who is also pretty good with his money. We found out just how frugal Kendrick can be when he purchased his sister a Toyota for her birthday last year.

Celebrities purchasing investment properties is nothing new and is considered one of the easiest ways they can make money over a period of time. One thing his latest real estate venture ensures is that Kung Fu Kenny is gonna be alright financially for the foreseeable future.

—

Photo: Paul Marotta / Getty