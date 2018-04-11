Decluttr & Joel Terry Turn The Coachella Line-Up Into A Menu Of Flavors

Decluttr, a website and mobile application for selling your unwanted items, has teamed up with Joel Terry, a synaesthete, to break down what each artist performing of Coachella tastes like.

Joel has “lexical-gustatory synesthesia – a rare form of synesthesia where you can taste spoken or written word.” With his ability, he has determined what artists such as The Weeknd, SZA, Migos, Miguel, and more would taste like if their music turned into food or other edible items.

The Weeknd’s song “The Hills” was awarded the flavor of a chocolate chip cookie while Migos “Black & Boujeee” tasted like chocolate cake and a cheese puff with peanut butter on it. Beyonce’s “Drunk In Love” would supposedly translate into rusted iron and a large fragment of a burst rubber balloon.

This is an interesting talent and the combination of flavors is endless. For the full menu of flavors, check more about their redesigned line-up here. See the lineups below and see how they line up with the actual Coachella lineup posters.

Coachella tickets are available now.

—

Photo: Getty