Suge Knight Was Hospitalized (Again) Before His Murder Trial Is Set To Begin

Suge Knight’s post-Death Row Records struggle life continues as the New York Daily News is reporting that the former H.N.I.C. was transferred to Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center on Tuesday (April 3) and remained there until Thursday morning.

At a criminal court hearing last month Knight, 52, complained about his deteriorating health with the judge overseeing his murder case offered to sign a medical order submitted by his lawyer. Relatives of Suge told the Daily News that Knight suffered from dangerous blood clots and even had an emergency appendix surgery in March 2016.

Since his arrest for a fatal hit-and-run in 2015, Knight has been rushed to the hospital multiple times by ambulance and this most recent one is just the latest. Knight has pleaded not guilty to the charge insisting he was the victim of an ambush. Suge is currently on his 16th lawyer after his last counsel was hit with accessory to murder charges.

Suge is due back in court on April 23.

